In a few days, Riverbend residents will head to the polls to determine our state's direction. Do we stay on the course of unbalanced budgets, wasteful spending, rising taxes and fees, and rampant corruption, or is it time that we demand something more?

As a daughter, wife, and mother of two children, I decided to run for state representative because I'm tired of our elected officials' poor decisions and its impact on our seniors and the future it holds for our kids. I never planned to run for office, but our state requires a new direction, and Monica Bristow and Speaker Michael Madigan’s policies continue to take the state in the wrong direction.

We need serious people to get the job done and a local representative who sides with you, not Chicago politicians. I have taken my role as a candidate seriously by outlining my plan to lower property taxes, help families and small businesses economically recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic, and fight the endless corruption consuming our state.

I am not a politician, just a concerned citizen with twenty-five years of experience as a CPA and auditor trained to identify and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in government. There is no better time to send someone to Springfield with those skills. Maintaining the status quo will only generate the same results – results we can no longer afford.

Reforming Springfield starts with your vote, and I ask for your support on November 3rd.

Amy Elik

Candidate for State Representative, 111thDistrict

