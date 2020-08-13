Letter To The Editor: Time Is Waning For Free Money From Census Registration Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Dear Editor:

Free money from the Census! A couple minutes can make the difference between having or not having a local Fire Department or a Hospital. A couple minutes can provide funding to repair that bumpy road we all complain about. It will help our schools. This free money is at our finger tips. Here's why:

Act now, this opportunity ends September 30, 2020. Every year, "Billions" of Dollars in federal funding goes to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data. The results of the 2020 Census will directly affect YOUR community funding. If you don't act now, the money will go elsewhere! Go here to easily do it online: census.gov Or do it by phone: 1 844-330-2020

Sincerely,
James Goltz
Bunker Hill