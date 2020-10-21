Once again opinions have been published that make claims that are totally and completely false and have no factual basis. This is what makes good headlines and fodder for social media. This is all in an effort to defund and stop any spending for a public desired Recreation Center. All these accusations take the shotgun approach as to blast out anything and everything, in order to see if something sticks. Confusion is the main tactic by the group who are trying to stop progress in Wood River.

There have been several statements made that I am going to address with the truth.

There NEVER was an offer from the YMCA to provide any amount of money to the City of Wood River. City officials met with representatives from the YMCA in 2018, about the possibility of partnering with them. At this meeting the city was informed that the construction and financing of a recreation building was the responsibility of the city. The YMCA would be willing to operate recreation programs which would be more costly than residents are currently paying.

The Realtor lead Strategic Study that was referred to, was the result of several citizen meetings that resulted in Outcomes including Quality of Life, Infrastructure, Housing and Business Development. Top desires were a recreation center, alleviation of flooding, housing redevelopment and business incentives.

Quality of Life: Design for a recreation center is being funded with the 1% Sales Tax.

Infrastructure: Flood relief is happening with the engineering of a detention pond, plus property was purchased to expand an existing detention pond. Engineering is underway for a sewer separation and storm water project. These too are being funded with the 1% Sales Tax.

Housing: Current new home construction stands at 19 throughout the city. The Grandview Hills subdivision has sold 8 more lots and has plans for further expansion, all of which are reflective of the Strategic Study.

Business Incentives: An existing business district was added to and the creation of a new business district has taken place, all of which to bring future development.

Here is a portion of the Strategic Plan as follows:

“The majority of city resources currently go to core public services…Therefore, when major overhauls like Combined Sewer Operations or Quality of Life enhancements are in need of repair, local unit of governments need to find additional revenue sources. Ideally, these revenue sources are the least burdensome to the majority of its residents and business community.”

This 1% Sales Tax was the least burdensome approach taken and what the voters approved for the City of Wood River to do, Build a Recreation Center ! The group behind this letter writing campaign expects the city to honor this confusing non-binding advisory question, when they do not recognize or honor what their fellow citizens legitimately voted for.

Cheryl Maguire

Wood River

