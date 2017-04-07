(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Rep. Bill Kidd, a voice of reason and an advocate for farmers on the Utilities Committee! Last night, a group of farmers and landowners from across Missouri traveled to Jefferson City for a Utilities Committee hearing on Rep. Nate Walker’s HB640 & HB795 that would put regulations on the abuse of eminent domain in the state.

A major concern for farmers and landowners is soil compaction that results when heavy machinery - not designed for farm use - crosses fields during the construction process. Missouri has easily-damaged clay pan soil and without measures to mitigate damage, our land is at unnecessary risk. Crop yields plummet when the soil is compacted and roots can't get the water they need and plants cannot grow properly.

Rep. Kidd picked up on this right away and wasted no time in informing other committee members and the audience about all the potential damage that could be done to agricultural land through compaction. He really understands the problems we face and the fact that we need to prioritize the preservation of our land.

Thank you, Representative Kidd for being an voice for agricultural interests and fighting to protect our property rights!

