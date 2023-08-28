Letter To The Editor:

“White supremacist violence is never the product of a ‘lone shooter’. The white man who murdered AJ Laguerre Jr., Jerrald De'Shaun Gallon, and Angela Michelle Carr in Jacksonville this weekend acted as part of white supremacist culture and white nationalist networks that are further emboldened by anti-Black rhetoric and policies like those pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida.

Article continues after sponsor message

"White people have a responsibility to actively engage other white people where they’re at and invite them into other ways of being together besides racism. We must do this before they are organized by violent, racist networks to harm our Black and brown neighbors. That means, to end white supremacist violence in this country, we need millions more white people to join us in organizing white people away from racism and into multiracial fights for justice.”

— Erin Heaney, Executive Director, Showing Up for Racial Justice

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: