To The Editor:

State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) is backing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District because of her authenticity, her strong ties to the region, and her commitment to conservative values.

“Jennifer Korte is a hard worker and I know she will be a strong and independent voice for the residents of the 112th District,” Plummer said. “Jennifer is a wife, a mother, a life-long resident of Madison County, and a passionate advocate for many important issues that impact our neighbors and our communities. We need more citizen legislators in Springfield and I am excited about Jennifer’s campaign because she is not a politician and she is not beholden to anyone. We need more people like that in Springfield if we are going to fix our great state.”

Korte said she is honored to have the support of Senator Plummer.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Jason Plummer has served our region well and has been a consistent, conservative leader in Springfield. He is a true public servant,” Korte said. “I look forward to working with him in Springfield on behalf of Madison and St. Clair County residents.”

“I watched as Jennifer’s campaign developed simply through grassroots excitement and volunteers. It’s authentic and it has been refreshing to see. The citizens of the Metro East are common-sense people and they deserve to have their beliefs and values reflected by those who represent them in Springfield,” Plummer added. “Jennifer Korte will be a great advocate for Metro East communities and our friends and family that live in them. I urge area voters to join me in supporting Jennifer Korte for State Representative.”

Jennifer Korte is running as a Republican in the 112th District. To learn more about Jennifer’s campaign, visit https://jenniferkorte.com/.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: