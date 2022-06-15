Letter To the Editor:

In today’s polarized political climate, it’s hard to find true public servants. In Madison County, we’re fortunate to have Treasurer Chris Slusser to invest and protect taxpayer dollars in a professional office free of political gamesmanship.

Chris Slusser is ethical, honest, and sincere. When he witnessed wrongdoing in county government, he did not turn a blind eye; instead, he stepped forward to report it to law enforcement. As a result, two men were fired by the county board for their wrongdoing and ethical lapses. Now, one of those men is running against Chris for Treasurer. Voters should not reward this bad behavior with their confidence.

As county treasurer for the last five and a half years, Chris has made the office more efficient, customer-service focused, and transparent. He has managed the county’s investments safely and securely, and due to his management, the county’s investment portfolio is the top performing in the state. Chris serves in leadership for the Illinois Metropolitan Investment Fund Board and mentors public funds investment officers.

Chris Slusser serves our community as well, both in his church and with numerous metro east non-profits. He recently took a mission trip to Africa to share the Gospel in the poorest neighborhoods in Kenya. He gives his time and talents to improve the lives of people, because our community matters to him.

Please join me in voting for Chris Slusser on the Republican primary ballot on June 28th. I’m proud to support this true public servant, and honored to call him my friend.

Amy Elik State Representative, 111th District

