We are all worried about the recent increase of COVID 19 cases in Illinois. With other human service and healthcare providers, St. John’s Community Care is focused on keeping our community safe, and our participants and staff healthy and out of the hospital.

Human services are essential to public health, and in turn, the state’s response to COVID-19. Our citizens cannot adequately shelter in place if they do not have a home. Our community members cannot stay home if they do not have access to food or steady income. Our essential workers cannot do their jobs if they do not have childcare, or the mental health support to cope during these difficult times. St. John’s Community Care is here to help families care for an aging loved one living with

Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Past experience in Springfield has us worried about funding. The truth is, our leaders would never dream of cutting the public health budget at the height of this pandemic. We call upon them to equally safeguard essential human services. Keeping our residents healthy is the best investment the state can make.

Together we can get through the coming year, but we cannot do it without resources. Our state leaders must prioritize full funding for human services.

Nancy Berry, Executive Director

St. John’s Community Care

