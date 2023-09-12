Letter To The Editor:

Sign issues have been going on for more than two decades in Edwardsville. The city enjoys its power to refuse signage that in other communities would not have the same outcome.

The sign in question with Edwardsville aldermen at Drunken Fish is unique and attractive. They should work to see it stay as is. Sometimes policy is just silly. This sign costs a great deal and is not a negative.

Skip Schmidt

Madison County Board member.

