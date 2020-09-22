LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

I am a college student at SIU, and I have started to get politically active this year with the upcoming November Elections. I do my research on every candidate that is running before I make up my mind on who I will vote for. One candidate in particular that has stood out to me is Democrat Ray Lenzi in the 12th Congressional race.

Raymond Lenzi has run a very negative campaign and his policies revolve around more government control and higher taxes. Every one of his economic policies contradicts the basic economics course I took a few semesters ago. Basing his own economic policies to that of a Gen-Ed class, this country could be put into a great depression. His enormous government programs and plans to increase taxes for the middle class is not what this district or our country needs. Ray Lenzi seems to be more focused on talking points from his days as a radical left Carbondale "activist" rather than protecting the people of southern Illinois.

While Lenzi is re-living his glory days from the 1960's, I encourage him to re-take an Economics 101 class and refigure how he is going to pay for his Green New Deal and Medicare for All, because taxing the middle class to pay for these programs is not the answer.

Ben Walmsley, Carbondale

