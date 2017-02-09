(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Report to the People #8

As County Board District Three Representative I provide Reports to the People. I hope they aid with transparency and you find them informative. (Additionally, since you pay me I think you have a right to know what I do.)

Highland Issues

I met with Mark Latham Highland City manager and Ms. Lisa Peck Feb 5. We discussed improving the relationship between county government and Highland. We will meet with Ms. Kristen Poshard, Deputy Director of Community Development on February 22. In the meantime, Community Development is working on how the Highland Jobs Fair tentatively scheduled for May. In addition, municipal staff have been provided information for securing specific grants. I met with Chairman Prenzler to discuss Highland issues and set the stage for Mayor Michaelis and Chairman Prenzler to meet.

Real Estate Tax Cycle Committee

I chaired the Real Estate Tax Committee Tuesday, Feb 6. Treasurer Chris Slusser reported the automated Real Estate Tax Sale would be February 21 at 10 am. If you are one of the 9,000 people who were informed they have late taxes please know the last day to pay delinquent without a tax sale is 17 February at 4 pm. You may go to the Treasurer’s Office in the County Administration Building. Ms. Debbie Ming Mendoza reported districts should report back to her office to conform base numbers used in calculations are correct. Two hospitals have applied for tax exemptions. The state desires to tax them because some doctors have become employees of hospitals. If I understand correctly doctors chose to become employees of hospitals rather than to leave Madison County, Illinois due to high malpractice premiums and because many consider Madison County litigious.

Transportation Committee

I attended on February 8 and voted yes for the Final Payments for work done on New Poag Road (CH 69) and Moro Road (CH 22). Mr. Gvillo explained changes to the previous estimate. I’m satisfied the County Department of Transportation adequately monitored progress to prevent unnecessary cost over runs and to assure refunds where original estimates were in error.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mr. Gvillo provided a Consulting Engineer List. The selection of professional engineering firms up front may help prevent cost over runs. Engineering Projects listed included; Trolley Bridge, New Poag road, Lebanon Road RR Overpass, and Staunton Road re alignment.

County Board Member Don Moore from Troy raised safety concern issues at the Troy Road and Meadowbrook T Intersection. Mr. Gvillo will determine if a safety light is needed and if local or County Sheriff Department resources might be needed to enforce speed limits. Please contact me reference intersections you deem dangerous in District Three.

Finance Committee

The February 8 meeting centered on budgeting and emergency funding resolutions in several cost centers. For example, additional funds were voted to pay 2016 bills in the Coroner’s Office due to the unforeseen cost of autopsies due to the heroin epidemic. In 2016 the jail also had unforeseen grocery costs due high jail population and due to the cost of medical expenses mandated by law. My motion to pay these costs passed unanimously. However, the committee seeks ways to improve the budgeting process.

I voted for the following to assist with public safety. Twelve (120 New Model 2017 Police utility All Purpose Drive Vehicles for the Sherriff’s Office. Two (2) Polaris Sportsman ATV and one (1) DJI Matrice M 600 Industrial DAV Drone. These purchases will assist law enforcement with investigation, apprehension of suspects, and search and rescue operations in rough terrain. These purchases may also help during a major 911 Incident or a major natural disaster

MIC (Model Innovative County) April 6-7, 2017

If we work together this event may help build the county economy. SITE: Lewis and Clark Community College N.O. Nelson Campus- Edwardsville Contactjparnold@CO.Madison.Il.US or call 618-296-4247 for additional information. FREE Check to see if attendance might help your business.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.