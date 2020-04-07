Report to the People # 126 by Phil Chapman, County Board District Three

Suicide Prevention

In a previous Report to the People, I raised the issue of teen suicide due to bullying. I stated I would provide additional information. As we wrestle with the COVID 19, perhaps it would be useful to consider the third leading cause of death for people 15-34 in Illinois: Suicide.

Risk Factors include; depression, loss of contact with friends and family, problems with alcohol and drugs, confusion with sexual orientation, family history, a previous attempt, and bullying.

Warning Signs include; talking or writing about suicide, withdrawal, mood swings, giving away belongings, feeling trapped, decline in school work, and/or doing risky things. People say things like; ‘I want to go to sleep and never wake up’,’ I can’t take it anymore’, or, ‘Nobody cares about me.’

Managing Suicide: Talk about it with the person. Tell them you care and want to help. Ask them if they have a plan. Don’t argue listen to feelings. Don’t promise to keep it a secret. Don’t leave the young person in a high risk situation. INFORM PARENT OR GUARDIAN. Give parent support. If the situation is life threatening call 911. Don’t leave the person until help arrives.

Suicide can be prevented. National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273 TALK,

Resources: (1 ) Tween and Teen Health: Suicide Prevention: What Parents Need to Know by MAYO CLINIC, (2) American Foundation for Suicide Prevention afsp.org about suicide risk factors , (3) Adolescent Mental Health Handbook

