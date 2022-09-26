Letter To The Editor:

Our society appears to be as politically divided as it’s ever been. From social issues to national security, it is difficult to find anyone, especially a politician, who will truly listen to and compromise with anyone who holds opposing thoughts or political affiliations.

As a police chief and 32-year law enforcement veteran in Illinois 56th District, I have had countless experiences handling the divisive and destructive social and economic issues that are plaguing us today. To overcome these issues, we need intelligent, compassionate, selfless, fiscally responsible, hard-working leaders, who can facilitate unity and compromise by working across party lines. Having known State Senator Kris Tharp personally and professionally for almost 25 years, I can tell you that he is that leader and was built for this moment.

Kris was born and raised in Wood River, Illinois, by a single mother, who worked tirelessly to provide for her children. Their family struggled financially, but Kris learned from watching and listening to his mother that through hard work, sacrifices, and respect for yourself and others, he could succeed at anything he set his mind to.

Kris was built for public service and became a police officer so that he could help people. In 1999, Kris was hired by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff, and quickly became a standout in the patrol division. I remember watching Kris early in his career and being impressed by not only his work ethic, but more importantly his genuine desire to want to help others. In just a few short years on patrol, Kris was promoted into the investigative division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, where he excelled at handling some of the most complex and emotionally challenging cases. As his immediate supervisor, I witnessed Kris routinely put himself, and his family’s needs second to those in the community who needed help.

Kris wears his passion for helping others on his sleeves and is second to none in his commitment to public service. His drive, talents, and aspirations for helping others led me to select him to serve as the Assistant Chief of Investigations during my tenure as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations.

As the Assistant Chief of Investigations, Kris was assigned many of the most demanding investigations, including elderly neglect, abuse, and death cases. Kris worked those cases as if the victims were one of his own family members, and in doing so determined that there was a lack of resources in our region for senior citizens in need of assistance. In response, Kris took it upon himself to bring community stakeholders together to create the Madison County TRIAD, whose primary objective is to improve the lives of Madison County senior citizens.

Kris has a strong moral compass and recognizes the importance of law and order in a free society. He voluntarily serves as a member of his local board of fire and police commissioners, and through his daily actions inspires his co-workers to want to improve upon themselves as public servants. Kris seeks out every opportunity to improve upon himself as well. While serving as the Assistant Chief of Investigation of one of southern Illinois’ largest police agencies, Kris earned his master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Lindenwood University.

Kris attended and successfully completed the prestigious FBI National Academy, is a Deputy Commander and a standout with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, and is currently an administrator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, holding the position of Captain - Jail Administrator. Kris worked to improve the jail's operational procedures to ensure the safety of officers, visitors, and inmates alike. He has instituted new policies and training standards that have helped advance the organization to meet the ever-growing needs of not only the sheriff’s office but every police department in Madison County that depends on the Madison County Jail to house their defendants. Kris is married to a Madison County Correctional Officer and inspired one of his sons, as well as his nephew to become police officers in the St. Louis Metro East Region. He is endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, and Illinois Sheriffs Association, and as our senator will work tirelessly for law enforcement throughout the state.

I also know he is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in, even if it means going against his colleagues when it is the right thing to do. No one is going to influence or convince Kris Tharp that he needs to go along to get along, that is not who he is.

To my fellow conservative voters, I would ask you to think hard about who would best serve us as our next state senator. We could vote for the opposing minority party candidate, who would go to Springfield and argue from outside closed-door meetings for change that they will never achieve, or we could send Kris Tharp into those closed-door meetings and get effective representation for our region.

I have no doubt that Kris can and will affect positive change if elected. I know him to be a voice of reason who can bring people together. Kris supports organized labor and professional law enforcement, truly cares about his fellow citizens, is fiscally responsible, and believes our constitution is a binding agreement between our government and citizens that cannot be manipulated to simply satisfy agendas.

Mike Dixon

Chief of Police in Illinois 56th District (Current)

Captain Madison County Sheriff’s Office (Retired)

Illinois Child Death Investigative Task Force Commander (Former)

Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad Deputy Commander (Former)

