The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Judiciary Committee: I attended June 7. (1) CAC Funding: Illinois new fee law reduced fee resources earmarked for the CAC. The County Board recently raised the CAC budget 25%. I support full funding for the Child Advocacy Center to provide support to child victims of sexual abuse. (2) The Juvenile Detention Center averaged 26 youth per day last month with 9 coming from other counties. Out of county youth bring additional funding to the Detention Center. I support necessary upgrades to the center costing $935,000 which is at least six million dollars less than building a new detention center would cost.(3)The State’s Attorney successfully tried two murder trials putting dangerous offenders away for a long time.

Health Committee: I attended June 7. (1) Recreational marijuana passed: Director Corona reported the Illinois Legislature passed the Recreational Cannabis Law which takes effect Jan 1, 2020. Adults will be able to grow five marijuana plants at their domicile. The law makes it easy for minorities to get involved in the industry. Some health professionals are concerned because pot is considered a gateway drug to more powerful drugs like cocaine and heroin. 2. Narcam Grant: Madison County will receive a $9,000 grant for Narcam which is administered to heroin overdose victims. (3) Smoking In Your Auto: HB 2276 makes it illegal for adults to smoke cigarettes in cars with riders less than 17 years old. You could get ticketed.

Planning and Development: I attended June 6. (1) Economic Development Corporation and Commission (EDC): I support establishment of a not for profit Madison County EDC. We need to bring quality career style jobs with benefits to Madison County. Warehousing and other minimum wage jobs seem inadequate to support a family. (2) I support the designation of Cahokia Mounds Mississippian Culture National Park. Designation of Cahokia should bring an additional 100,000 tourists yearly to Madison County and help the local Cahokia - Collinsville economy. This project is supported by our downstate Congressional Representatives. (3) I moved and voted for variance V-19-0026 Michael Gillis’s of Hamel, District Three, variance which passed the P and D Committee unanimously.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

