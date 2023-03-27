Letter To The Editor:

WOOD RIVER - Wood River is at a tipping point. The city has an influx of growth happening, not only in our downtown district but also on the east side of town near 255. New restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues are looking to make Wood River home. It is an exciting time for “Good River.”

As a consultant for the city, I have had the opportunity to, “push the good”, or highlight the great things in Wood River. Working with Mayor Stalcup we were able to refresh the website not only making it more user-friendly for residents but also easier for entrepreneurs and developers to learn more about our city. I am incredibly proud of the work that we have done for the City.

My campaign is simple - growth, inclusivity and pride in the community. I believe my fresh perspective and ideas can move our city forward. We can continue to grow our economy, bringing new small businesses, in turn bringing young families to town. We can offer programming for every single resident and get the youth involved in future planning. We can provide volunteer opportunities so residents have a sense of pride in where they call home. Working together we can make a difference.

There are two candidates that are working against Good River. Staying in the past, tipping the scale backward and continue to twist comments to fit their negative rhetoric. They fight change, growth and progress. Myself and two others tip the scale forward, moving toward a better Wood River for all residents, not just a select group, we work and volunteer in our community to make it better for our neighbors.

Article continues after sponsor message

The election on April 4th is incredibly important. Voters have the opportunity to elect two new Council Members. Please be sure to research and ask questions to all candidates before you vote.

I will work to make Wood River a hometown you can be proud of, where you are welcome, supported and heard, and I would appreciate your vote.

Kristen Burns

Wood River City Council Candidate

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: