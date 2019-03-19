My Endorsements for Godfrey Village Trustee:

I am extremely concerned about the April 2nd Municipal Election. After attending the candidate’s forum which was held on March 13th at LCCC, my thoughts have been reaffirmed. I STRONGLY support three of the six candidates who are running and feel that they would be the best choice to protect our communities’ interest and direction, my endorsements are:

Karen McAtee who has served the village diligently over the past four years and has always made her decisions based on what is best for the “whole Village”, not special interests. Karen’s vast experience in the Banking industry has brought tremendous help to the village in supporting our own human resource operation. Her ingenuity and dedication have saved the taxpayers lots of money.

Dr. Richard Jones , who is one of the smartest individuals I have ever met. His reason for running is his deep love for the community he has lived in (and made his living in) throughout his life. As both a veteran and someone whose lifetime has been vested in our community, he will bring so much knowledge to the Board in many varied ways.

Ben Allen , he is a visionary with both a legal and strong business background. When he agreed to finish Trustee Twirp Williams’s term and run this spring, I was so elated because he brings so much to the table. He is the epitome of wisdom and embodies the perfect example of what a good “steward of the community” should be.

These three candidates are running for the right reason, the betterment of Godfrey with no special agenda other than keeping Godfrey going in the right direction, keeping taxes low, encouraging development and promoting quality, efficiency and transparency within local government. As usual my door is open and I’m available as always to talk about the election or any other concerns.

Lastly, I would like to point out that those who have the most political signs DON’T always make the best candidate. If a candidate breaks the rules/law in something as simple as sign placement, how honest (or effective) will they really be as an elected official when the important decisions count?

Sincerely

Village of Godfrey Mayor

Michael J. McCormick

