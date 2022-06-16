Letter To The Editor:

I am writing to publicly endorse Ray Wesley for County Board District 7 in the June 28th Republican primary. I have known Ray for many years and feel that he is an excellent businessman and did a fantastic job representing Godfrey on the County Board from 2016-2020.

Ray is a strong conservative and has served the past three years as the Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party.

Under his leadership, local Republicans in our county won 17 out of 20 contested races in 2020.

It is vital for the Village of Godfrey to have representation on the County Board, and I’d like to see him once again be in a position to fight for our community.

Republicans have enjoyed unprecedented success under Ray’s leadership. Local races are too important for voters to sit on the sidelines, so I’d like to encourage you to give your support to Ray Wesley for County Board.

Together, we can continue to move Godfrey forward in a positive direction.

Mike McCormick

Godfrey

