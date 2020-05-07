This letter is a fact-based response to a previous letter-to-the-editor.

As mayor, of course I understand the budgeting process. What a ridiculous and ludicrous statement, especially about deficit spending. The fact is there is no deficit spending in neither the approved Wood River City budget nor the 1% Sales Tax Fund.

One would question how such an erroneous statement could be made. The fact is I repeatedly advocated letting the balance in the 1% sales tax fund build until it’s healthy enough to move forward with projects. How can such an outlandish claim be made? Truly, for what purpose?

The budget that passed on 4/30/20 was almost a half a million dollars less than the city manager recommended budget work session on 4/27/20. The city is moving cautiously and taking a common- sense approach with its finances, during this difficult time. There was no debate on budgeted items. The question was the method of listing the capital projects earmarked for the 1% sales tax funds.

In my opinion, a zero balance in a fund collecting money is not totally transparent accounting. The entire reason for having a separate fund for the 1% sales tax, was for a separate accounting and to not co-mingle funds. How else can the city assess having the money to continue to go forward with the capital projects that were presented to the public before the sales tax was voted on? With the COVID-19 shut-downs, we are being extremely cautious in analyzing monthly sales tax figures.

Again, please, question the motive of anyone who would use the inflammatory term pet project for a rec center that was a community desired project and when the flood and sewer related projects have already begun. These are all capital projects to benefit the quality of life of the citizens of Wood River, with the promise of outside funding to substantially reduce the city’s financial obligation.

Pertaining to the 1% Sales Tax, funds have been allocated to move forward on these needed capital improvement projects—

*Essential property was purchased for the future rebuild of the 6th Street retention pond.

*Engineering has been paid for the East End business area detention pond.

*Sewer Separation West Side Federal grant. This grant is a 75% federal and 25% city split

pending Federal passage.

*Rec Center, with a pending state grant. A preliminary design and geological study have been completed. (Project Currently On Hold)

All of these projects are grant related or eligible for EPA low interest loans, with proportioned loan forgiveness. They are all timeline dependent. Plans are required to be in place before any federal or state money can be applied for.

The City is closely examining income and expenditures, both fixed and fluid costs, along with making financial forecasts during this difficult economic time. That being stated, Wood River is like other cities in preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire

Wood River

