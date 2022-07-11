Letter To The Editor:

It brings me great pleasure to introduce to you, a valuable resource for the times we are living in and the challenges and struggles we all face from time to time.

Celebrate Recovery Alton is a 12-step Biblically-based program for anyone struggling with any hurt, hang-up, or habit. Those attending have found hope and help to overcome issues of anger, alcoholism, guilt and shame, financial loss, divorce, gambling, dysfunctional families, sexual abuse, drug abuse, grief, eating disorders, and many more. Celebrate Recovery Alton is a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church.

Celebrate Recovery was launched over 3 years ago with 2021 active meeting sites that exceed 35,000 community locations. Not included in these 35,000-plus locations is an active and growing network of State Prison and County Jails that offer Celebrate Recovery.

As we continue o see the growing epidemic of drug and alcohol usage across our country, I encourage your support of this valuable resource. Celebrate Recovery Alton is also a great resource for the family and friends of those in need of intervention.

Do you know someone that would benefit from meeting new friends, while receiving both support and accountability in their life journey?

Please join me as I personally seek to point others to hope and healing in these difficult times.

Celebrate Recovery Alton is endorsed by a nationwide effort for recovery with a 30-year history of support. Locally, Celebrate Recovery Alton is led by Marc Lane. Chaplin Lane serves as Senior Chaplain to both Alton Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He also served over 17 years as Senior Chaplin of Madison County Probation, which included Drug Court and Juvenile Detention. For the last 22 years, Chaplain Lane has served as a member of the pastoral staff at Calvary Baptist Church, and director to their community ministry "Calvary Cares." Chaplain Lane offers a secure-voicemail pager for your convenience - (618) 463-2407.

Thank you for allowing me to share with you Celebrate Recovery Alton and I want to thank Chaplain Lane and his staff for their commitment to touching the lives of those who have and are experiencing hurts, hang-ups, and habits.

Sincerely,

Alton Mayor David Goins

