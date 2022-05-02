EAST ALTON — The Madison County Democratic Party (MadCo Dems) has unanimously approved a resolution to endorse the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment on the November 2022 General Election ballot.

On May 26, 2021, the 102nd Illinois General Assembly passed Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 0011 that amends the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution to add Section 25: Workers’ Rights.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment will guarantee that workers in the public and private sectors have the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively. MadCo Dems Chair Randy Harris issued the following statement: “The Madison County Democrats understand the importance of standing up for the working men & women in our community. Passing the Workers’ Rights Amendment will allow more individuals throughout our community to have the right to organize for better wages, improving working conditions, and an opportunity to provide for their families. The passage of this bill will ensure that workers like police, firefighters, nurses and other first responders can speak out about dangerous situation that put all Illinoisans at risk and collectively bargain to make their workplaces and our communities safer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Democrats call on all voters of Madison County to support the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment on the November 2022 General Election ballot.” The MadCo Dems are also calling on all Democratic Precinct Committeepersons, all Madison County Democratic elected officials, and all Democratic candidates seeking office to support the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment. The MadCo Dems put forward this resolution after the passage of a similar resolution that the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association passed on January 22, 2022.

Randy Harris

Madison County Democratic Party Chair

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: