Letter To The Editor:

Today, we announce our endorsement of Mark Curran for U.S. Senate. Mr. Curran will be a champion to help our President in Washington.

He advocates a conservative agenda that we support; Limited Government, Healthcare and Border Security. Most importantly, we believe that Mr. Curran will be a voice in Washington, D.C., to help inclusion.

Chapter President Ethan Snyder noted, “Mark checks all the boxes when it comes to effective Republican leadership. I am happy to announce that our chapter has voted to endorse Mark Curran for U.S. Senate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chapter Vice President Drug Mielke added, “Mark Curran’s record of public service defending law and order as former Lake County Sheriff combined with Mark’s commitment to the inalienable, God given right to life of the unborn has earned the Log Cabin Republicans of Illinois’ endorsement. It’s time to send a sheriff to Washington!”

Senator Durbin has failed Illinois. It is time for a change. We fully support and endorse Mark Curran for U.S. Senate. You can visit his website at electcurran.com.

Thank you,

Log Cabin Republicans Executive Board

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: