EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler has announced a committee to formulate policy to re-open Madison County. The most appalling aspect of the committee, it includes no healthcare or medical experts.

“While the ‘Opening Up Madison County Again’ committee members may have good intentions, Prenzler didn’t bother to include anyone with public health expertise or anyone who represents workers who may be working in the establishments he seeks to reopen," said Madison County Democratic Party Chair Randy Harris. “On the day when Madison County experienced its largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, Kurt Prenzler is focused only on shifting attention away from his corrupt administration by forming this committee,”

"Maybe Prenzler is relying on the advice of the $95,000-a-year failed political advisor with no public health expertise he hired to come up with his plan," continued Harris. "We all want to get back to life as usual, Democrats and Republicans alike want to get back to work, but Prenzler should immediately add health care experts and workers’ rights advocates to this committee and start putting the health of the residents of Madison County ahead of his own lust for further political power."

