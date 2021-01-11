EDWARDSVILLE - State's Attorney Tom Haine and Sheriff John Lakin issued a bi-partisan press release condemning the new criminal justice bill suddenly released last week and now pending passage in the current lame-duck session.

“We stand absolutely opposed to the rushed passage of this incredibly bad bill,” said Haine and Lakin. “In the name of reform, it effectively destroys law enforcement and criminal prosecution as we know it. It will be a disaster for victims and public safety by undermining – in multiple different ways - the ability of law enforcement and prosecutors to keep violent criminals off the streets.” Illinois House Bill 163 was amended last Monday by the 611-page Senate Amendment #2. Only days later, it is now being considered for passage in the last days of the General Assembly’s current lame-duck session.

As amended, HB 163 radically weakens and undermines protections for law enforcement officers, victim protection, public safety, and tools for prosecutors.

For example it:

• Significantly limits when offenders can be detained, which will increase risk to victims, witnesses to crime and the community at-large.

• Prohibits pre-trial detention when an offender poses a general danger, allowing it only when officials can prove danger to a specific person.

• Severely limits accountability for accomplices to murder by amending the Felony Murder rule.

• Removes multiple due process protections for Police Officers while at the same time exposing them to new civil liability.

Haine and Lakin are encouraging local citizens to voice opposition to this bill by calling their legislators and emailing comments to online SenateTestimony@ilga.gov and HouseTestimony@ilga.gov.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates.

