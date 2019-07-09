GRAFTON, IL (July 3, 2019) The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has officially reopened the Great River Road (Hwy 100) from Alton through Grafton, IL.

The scenic byway was closed in May due to flooding of the Mississippi River which covered the highway with several feet of water. Now after IDOT has cleaned the mud from the highway and removed debris it is again deemed safe for travel.

Mayor Rick Eberlin and the Grafton business owners are happy the River Road is again in service as it remains the primary means to get to Grafton until the Grafton Ferry and Brussels Ferry reopen.

The businesses with the help of many volunteers have been working diligently for the past two weeks to clean-up after the flood. Some businesses still have a lot of work to do but many restaurants, bars, shops and guest houses were open for the July 6th weekend.

We look forward to seeing you, your family and friends real soon. It’s going to be a great summer.

For additional updates about businesses and highway/street conditions go to: www.graftonilchamber.com.

