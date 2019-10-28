I have been a law enforcement officer for 12 years. Ten percent of every single paycheck I have received has gone toward my pension. I earned that money. It's mine, and I should have a say in how it's managed.

The Governor's pension fund task force doesn't want me to have that say any more. They want to take my money, and the money that belongs to my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and lump it in with everybody else and have a bunch of millionaire money managers watch over it. Trust them, they say. They know what's best for my money, they say. Well, pardon me if that doesn't sound convincing.

Right now I can look my local pension fund representative in the eye and know that if I have a concern or question about my money, I'll get an answer. I trust that person, who lives, works and shops in my community. The task force wants to do away with that person. They also don't want anyone law enforcement at the table when those fat cat, out-of-state money managers are deciding what to do with our money.

For 12 years I've held up my part of the bargain, protecting families in Alton. Now they want to change the rules on us. We protect and serve our fellow citizens. Shouldn't our pensions be looked after by people who protect our future?

Andrew Pierson President - PB&PA Alton Unit 14

