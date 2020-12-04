To the Editor:

This is in response to the December 4th letter to the editor by Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire.

Our government works best when active citizens hold politicians accountable. When I held Mayor Maguire accountable for her disregard of the rules in filing paperwork to run for office, she wrote an outrageous letter saying I am not a resident of Wood River. In fact, I am not and nor have I ever been convicted and I have lived in Wood River for over 20 years. Her unprovoked and false attacks are a black mark on her reputation and are a terrible reflection on the city we love.

Sadly, this is not the first time Mayor Maguire disregarded the law. In 2019, she permitted and encouraged the placing of campaign signs on literally every single publicly owned property in the city, in direct violation of her own city ordinance. A judge granted a restraining order to stop them from putting more signs on public property. She is now actively looking to disregard the will of Wood River voters, who voted to save the historic Roundhouse by over 72 percent.

In the upcoming municipal election, help me hold Cheryl Maguire accountable for her lies and broken promises. Carefully examine each candidate and make sure we elect the honest public servants we deserve.

Nathan Kincade

Wood River, IL

