Until recently, one party ruled the county and higher taxes, cronyism, patronage jobs, mismanagement, bloated budgets, and resistance to change were the norm. Now, Chairperson Kurt Prenzler and a new board. Since that momentous shift from one party control, good things began to happen.

• Reduced budget by 30%. Saved $300,000/year.

• Increased deposits in LOCAL banks, from $30 to $90 million.

• 2016 – led collection of 10,000 signatures on petitions for a tax cut referendum on ballot, which passed.

• In first year, cut property taxes by $1.8 million. Not increased in years 2 and 3.

• County tax rate reduced from $.74 to $.59.

Article continues after sponsor message

• In the middle of a $14 million jail repair and $1 million under budget.

• Requiring county employees to use time clocks for accountability.

• MESD. Lost $8.5 million under the old board. Brought into the black under Prenzler

Tax and Spend may be the rule for the rest of Illinois but not for our county! We don’t want to go back to the old ways so vote for Kurt Prenzler to stay in office as Madison County Chairman and continue to work hard for all citizens,

William Craft

Edwardsville, IL

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: