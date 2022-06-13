Letter To The Editor:

I want to add my name to the ever-growing lists of endorsements for Mike Walters for County Clerk. I served with Mike on the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees and found him to be a conscientious, hardworking public servant. He was fair in his decisions and was vigilant about saving taxpayers’ money.

Mike did a great job of being a trustee by being responsive to the needs and viewpoints of all of the residents of Godfrey. Since then he has been on the Madison County Board and continues to serve with distinction.

His years of experience make him a highly qualified candidate for the Clerk’s office. I unequivocally recommend Mike Walters for County Clerk.

Gary Ayres

