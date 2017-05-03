It is with gratitude, humility, and a bit of sadness that I announce my retirement as the Director of Dining Services at Lewis and Clark Community College.

I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work with community members; corporations; Local, State, National and International government agencies; and private individuals during my 20-year tenure at the college.

My retirement began May 1st and soon Penny and I will begin our next chapter starting with an RV tour of the Western U.S. and, eventually, relocation somewhere in the Southwest. Thank you for your business, support, and friendship through the years.

Sincerely, Jeff Venardos

Retiring Director of Dining Services

at Lewis and Clark Community College

