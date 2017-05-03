Letter to the editor from retiring director of LCCC dining services
It is with gratitude, humility, and a bit of sadness that I announce my retirement as the Director of Dining Services at Lewis and Clark Community College.
I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work with community members; corporations; Local, State, National and International government agencies; and private individuals during my 20-year tenure at the college.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
My retirement began May 1st and soon Penny and I will begin our next chapter starting with an RV tour of the Western U.S. and, eventually, relocation somewhere in the Southwest. Thank you for your business, support, and friendship through the years.
Sincerely, Jeff Venardos
Retiring Director of Dining Services
at Lewis and Clark Community College
Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.
More like this: