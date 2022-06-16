Letter To The Editor:

The current state of our nation is shameful. Inflation, energy costs, and crime have all skyrocketed under the Biden Administration. If we don’t vote for change at the ballot box this year there’s no telling what our country will look like with two more years of Democrat control in Washington. When new congressional districts were approved this past cycle, voters were intentionally lumped together in ways to encourage a greater chance to gain a Democrat seat in congress.

Democrats in Illinois have always made a concerted effort to keep Democrat control in Washington but drawing a new congressional seat for a Washington/Chicago Democrat to win is more than I can take. I want to live in a district that has a Republican member of Congress. Heck, that is why I ran to begin with. I at least would like someone who is from our part of the state.

I have found that Republican. Jesse Reising is a sixth-generation central Illinoisan living in Decatur. Decatur is very similar to southwestern Illinois. It is full of hard-working Americans with conservative values. Just replace ADM with United States Steel and Caterpillar with the Wood River Refinery and you will know what I mean.

Jesse excelled at football at Decatur HS earning a college football scholarship. While seeking his degree he joined Marine Corp ROTC in hopes of pursuing a military career. A football injury his senior year destroyed that dream.

Jesse continued the dream to serve. As a federal contractor, he spent time at a forward operating base in Afghanistan. Let me tell you, this service was out in the boonies, and no picnic. Upon returning home he established a program that helped veterans prepare to re-enter college. He also put his law degree to work as a federal prosecutor.

As you can see, Jesse’s life has been about service. Isn’t that what we want in our members of Congress? I do.

We live in challenging times. Jesse’s entire life has been about overcoming odds. The cards are stacked against a Republican in the new 13th Congressional District. Jesse can overcome this challenge.

I hope you will join me in supporting Jesse Reising for Congress in Illinois’ new 13th Congressional District.

John Shimkus

Former U.S. Congressman

