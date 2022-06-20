Letter To The Editor:

I have known Major Connor, both personally and professionally, for over twenty-five years. During that time, I have found him to be a true law enforcement professional. Major Connor is an individual of the highest character and integrity. He has proven to be a natural leader with both common sense and the intelligence necessary to lead a professional and progressive law enforcement agency.

As you review Major Jeff Connor's qualifications, you will find him to be loyal, dedicated, and determined to succeed. He thrives on challenges and enjoys working hard, and is always willing to go the extra mile to accomplish his goals. Graduating from the FBI National Academy, Lindenwood University Graduate Program, and being the Commander of the St. Louis Area, Major Case Squad are only three examples in which he has shown himself to be an asset and a team player in Saint Louis & Illinois Law Enforcement Community.

In assessing Major Connor’s overall abilities, it is clear he possesses the qualities and attributes to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Sincerely,

Richard F. Knox

Executive Director

Saint Louis Area Major Case Squad

Chief of Police, (Retired)

