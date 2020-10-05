Letter To The Editor: David Michael Is Endorsed For Madison County Auditor Position Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. As a CPA and Madison County resident myself, I wanted to write to encourage people to vote for David Michael for Madison County Auditor. On top of being a great person, who is generous and family oriented, he also has the educational and professional background to be the county auditor. The voters of Madison County shouldn't just want another politician to be their auditor, they should want a CPA, who has the skill and experience necessary to perform quality audits. Andy Abendroth, CPA Article continues after sponsor message Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending