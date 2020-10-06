LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

Solar energy is critical to Illinois’ economic future and to fighting the climate crisis. But electric utility company Ameren Illinois, headquartered in Metro East, is trying to halt solar progress throughout its territory, which covers nearly all of central and southern Illinois. Illinois communities need more solar and other clean energy, not less. Rooftop solar provides local jobs that can’t be exported, and solar customers receive critical bill savings that help put clean energy within reach for more families and businesses.

But right now, Ameren is trying to end the program that allows for these bill savings. If there are no savings for going solar, solar energy and the energy freedom that comes with it will be out of reach for most Illinois families. And local solar jobs will receive an additional blow, on top of the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As usual, low wealth families will be hardest hit. Illinois Solar for All, the state program that is meant to remove barriers to rooftop solar for low-income and Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) families, is in jeopardy if Ameren succeeds in ending this critical mechanism for monthly savings. If Ameren gets its way only ComEd customers in Chicago and Northern Illinois will get to benefit from this and other solar programs, and that’s not fair.

The Illinois Commerce Commission needs to take immediate, decisive action to protect Illinois families and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to go solar. If Ameren wins the people lose.

Gregory Norris

