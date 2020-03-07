Report to the People # 123 by Phil Chapman County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Helvetia and Worden News: Grants: On March 5th I voted for grants to assist Helvetia and Worden at the Planning and Development Meeting. The Helvetia grant will help reduce electricity costs in the township garage, shed, and storage facility. The Worden grant will help install 2000 LF of perforated storm pipe at 10 key locations.

Prairietown News: I met with concerned citizens in Prairietown reference parking and noise issues along the Prairietown and Renken Road Intersection the week of March 1. I reported on citizens’ concerns to Sheriff John Lakin, Chief Highway Engineer Mark Gvillo, and Planning and Development Director Chris Doucleff. They will assess the situation and take appropriate action.

Article continues after sponsor message

New Douglas News: The week of March 1I helped improve communication between Joseph E. Meyer and Associates President and the New Douglas Clerk Lisa Michnheimer and Mayor June Ridens reference disposition of ‘Tax Sale Properties” including the Elkins Property.

Health Committee: I attended March 6. Corona Virus (COVID-19) Information Citizens desiring information concerning the virus are invited to visit the Madison County Health Department Website. Health Director Toni Corona has a plan in place to assist with prevention and to augment medical services treatment.

Planning and Development Variance: On March 5 I moved approval of the ZBA denial of Variance Z19-0059. Approximately 200 citizens living close to the ‘Milk Store’ did not want it to be allowed to sell package liquor. The Committee unanimously approved my motion for denial.

Judiciary Committee: I attended March 6. Badly needed repairs I supported for the Jail and Detention Center proceed in a timely fashion.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: