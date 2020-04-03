As Madison County communities fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob Daiber, D-Marine, is questioning his opponent's decision to utilize the Code Red alert system.

On Friday, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s used the Code Red alert system to warn people to stay home. This message came weeks after a statewide “shelter in place” was issued.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency is the primary agency responsible for sending out alerts; a misuse of this valuable resource results in people dropping from a program designed to keep them safe.

I question the sincerity of Prenzler’s warning to the public as the timing of the Code Red alert came the very day hundreds of Madison County employees were told they were to report back to work Monday, April 6th. Prenzler, as the County Chairman, retains the statutory authority to close any county building he deems necessary to protect the public.

We currently have National Guardsmen who have been called up to help our State and County fight against this virus during unprecedented times. The Director of Illinois Department of Public Health has advised that this virus has not yet peaked and we are seeing new cases every day. Calling back nonessential workers only puts a greater risk to healthcare workers and first responders.

