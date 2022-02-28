Letter to the Editor:

Black History Month’s celebrations are unique opportunities to honor contributions made by African American women and men to the freedoms and security of our nation through their service in the United States Armed Forces, often in segregated units experiencing racism and inequality that pervaded the military ranks during those times; serving and fighting in countries around the world for ideals, freedom and fairness they did not enjoy here at home. Regrettably, many of these Sailors and Soldiers’ valor and service helped create our nation’s story are unknown, not recognized, purposely or unintentionally omitted from some of our Nation’s military and scholastic history books.

Nonetheless, African Americans participated in Colonial conflicts, the American Revolutionary/ American Civil/Spanish-American Wars, the World Wars, Vietnam War, the Desert Storm, Afghanistan and other actions including the January 6, 2021 Insurrection and Occupation of Nation’s Capital Building in Washington, D.C. In spite of the erosion of American democracy for African Americans, African Americans continues to serve honorably in all Branches of the Military reaching such ranks as Admirals, General Officers, as well as Chiefs of Staff and the current Secretary of Defense.

I was a soldier who experienced some of what is described above; while I write to recall, the moral and historical contributions of African American Sailors and Soldiers whose deeds speak for them; I also write to counter forces in temporary America culture challenging those historical contributions. No history can be complete, but the history of our Nation must be inclusive.

Paul Pitts

United States Air Force Retired

