In our ongoing efforts to maintain and improve our roads, there are always projects happening throughout the Village and crews out on the streets. Some of this work goes unnoticed and some, well, gets a great deal of attention … and not always of the positive variety. Some residents have been affected by recent oil and chip work, a commonly used practice to extend the life and increase the durability of our roads.

Oil and chip projects are normally completed in a day, the rock is allowed to settle, and then the street sweepers are brought back a week or so later to remove excess rock and debris. This is an IDOT-recommended product and generally performed with no problems. This year, however, the product – which is the same that was purchased and used on a project last year with no issue – is significantly different in quality and has caused considerable dust.

For those residents impacted by the dust, it’s been aggravating and inconvenient. Our Public Works crew has been spent many hours using the water trucks and street sweepers in an effort to mitigate the dust and improve the situation. All of our resources have been aimed at trying to correct this problem. Of course, this product will not be used again in the future.

We are all very upset about the situation and truly sorry for the inconvenience it has caused our residents. The goal of the mayor and all of your elected officials has been to do everything within their power to make the Village of Godfrey look its best. We feel it’s important for homeowners to have pride in their properties and to feel good about their community.

Thank you for your patience as we try our best to work through this issue.

Mike McCormick, Mayor

Jim Lewis, Public Works

Richard Beran, Engineer

