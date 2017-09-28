As people of faith, we, members and friends of the First Unitarian Church of Alton, Illinois, have been galvanized by the not-guilty verdict of September 15th, 2017, in St. Louis City in the unlawful death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

In response, we hereby attest and affirm the following: The U.S. Justice System is in conflict with the First Principle of Unitarian Universalism: “The inherent worth and dignity of every person.”

Our First Principle echoes a key purpose of the U.S. Constitution which the verdict fails to honor: to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” In response to these affronts to human dignity and liberty, we pledge to work toward the achievement of what is assured in the Pledge of Allegiance: “liberty and justice for all.”

For our support with events and actions that oppose racism and promote equality, please contact us through our church website http://www.firstuualton.org/. All the signers’ names are listed on this website.

Sheila O'Brien

