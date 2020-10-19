I am a senior and I've been a friend of Amy Elik's for a long time and I am disgusted by what her opponent, Monica Bristow has been sending in the mail and putting on the TV. I know Amy Elik won't cut funding for Meals On Wheels. In fact, I know she's a strong supporter of the program.

Bristow recently admitted that the claim that Amy wants to cut funding for senior services is a lie, as they "interpret" Amy's support for a balanced budget to mean that she wants to cut funding. I think Amy's support for a balanced budget means she will go to Springfield and work across the aisle to bring some fiscal sanity to the Illinois government.

Bristow is using this attack to cover up her heinous record that includes voting herself a pay raise on the backs of hardworking taxpayers, voting for $5 billion in borrowing and an unbalanced budget, and supporting the progressive tax amendment that could tax retirees out of Illinois. I support Amy Elik because she supports seniors like me.

Robert L. Walters

Godfrey, IL.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

