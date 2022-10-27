Dear Editor,

As the sheriff in Madison County, my job is to protect the public’s safety. In this role, it’s vital to have strong partners in elected officials who share my commitment to making the right decision when it comes to protecting the public and our men and women in law enforcement.

That’s why I am supporting Katie Stuart for State Representative. As State Representative, Katie has supported and fought for laws to make our communities safer and that protect our men and women who put their lives in danger each day to help keep the public safe.

Katie is fighting for safer communities by delivering millions in new funding to put more police on our streets and for new high-tech resources and collaboration to solve violent crimes, carjackings, and home burglaries. That’s why Katie is the only candidate for State Representative endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Sheriffs of Illinois PAC, and the Illinois Troopers Lodge #41 Fraternal Order of Police.

It's important that we have elected officials who don’t just talk but are proactive and engaged when it comes to the issue of public safety. Katie Stuart has shown she is that type of elected official. I hope you will join me in supporting Katie Stuart for State Representative on Election Day.

John D. Lakin

Madison County Sheriff

