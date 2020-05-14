Letter to the Editor - Info About Yes Vote to Re-Open Madison County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The purpose of this letter is to provide information and to aid in government transparency. Subject: My VOTE to ‘Re - Open Madison County’ I voted for the May 12 Madison County Resolution and Plan to Re- open Madison County for the following reasons. The County Board has a responsibility to take the initiative in ensuring the health and welfare of its people and should not abdicate its responsibility to the Governor. I don’t see Madison County as ‘defying the Governor’. Instead, we worked within the parameters of our legal responsibility. Board members passed a legally sufficient bi-partisan plan with input from the County State’s Attorney. Many felt the Governor’s Regional Plan, though well meaning, seemed to overstep his power by; (1) denying constitutional rights, and, (2) usurping legislative powers. The Covid 19/Wuhan Virus dos not mean State Executives may revoke ‘God given’ or natural rights specified in the “Bill of Rights”. Many citizens felt the Governor’s Plan denied peoples’ Exercise of Religion clause guaranteed by the First Amendment. These rights may not be denied it is the governments’ job to ensure them. Secondly, the Governor’s Regional Plan seemingly usurped the governmental legislative powers at state, county, and municipal levels. Madison County Board Members chose not to abdicate their responsibility for the public welfare to the state administration. The Governor’s Regional Plan seemed insensitive to the needs of Madison County. It appeared to endanger two major industries which provide ‘good union jobs’ and a substantial tax base for our citizens. The US Steel Works in Granite City and the Roxana Refinery seemed endangered by the Governor’s Plan. These are two corporate citizens we wish to see prosper. In addition, personal service industries, restaurants, and entertainment industries currently languish. If we fail to take the initiative Madison County could suffer a ‘Great Depression’. I thought we needed to safely reopen Madison County in phases within CDC guidelines to restore commerce, businesses, and jobs to our way of life. I’m glad Home Depot, Target, Wal-Mart. Lowe’s, and supermarkets remain open safely providing services and jobs. Good for them! But others people also deserve the dignity and satisfaction of providing for themselves. It is time to allow people back to work. Article continues after sponsor message Respectfully, Phil Chapman County Board District Three Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending