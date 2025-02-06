

Letter To The Editor:

Nothing but love for the public worker. This is a spiritual story so if it's not to your liking please scroll on by. My morning walks consist of about two hours of walking alone in the dark, listening to podcasts, recalling conversations on various topics, and arguments on such topics, both real and imaginary.

I have several scenarios playing in my head, and I frequently go down each avenue thinking what if I had only said this or that? You never know the results until the conclusion, so we keep prodding along, doing our best. Yesterday I received God's message, and because of my anger, I almost missed it. It wasn't God who spoke to me it was a Golf Course Supervisor, but it was God's wisdom that was left with me.

Yesterday, on my way to the park I noticed cans and trash scattered along the road, so I parked my truck and started picking it up. In a short time, I picked up three bags of mostly beer cans. I have no idea what beer they sell at the Golf course clubhouse, but I do know golfers drink beer when they golf and, on many occasions, I have witnessed golfers throwing beer cans from their car windows while exiting the park. I am positive the beer cans I picked up accumulated from golf traffic.

Article continues after sponsor message

I'm pretty good about tracing the origin of disposed trash and this is not random underage drinking. Golfers drink the last of their cans as they proceed to their next destination and chuck the cans out the window.

Next, I requested trash pickup from public works and raised my concern about littering to the police. Shortly after I got an angry text from the Golf Superintendent claiming "he didn't sell those beers, they could not control who throws cans out the window", and so on. This is where God comes in, he must have used the Golf Superintendent as his tool because he showed me the way to solve a lot of this trash issue.

I didn't care where the beer came from as much as it bothered me that the Golf Supervisor drives right past this trash about four times a day and didn't make a call to get it cleaned up or assign his crew to pick it up, he just, drives by. As a public employee working off our tax dollars, why wouldn't I expect him to call that in, in fact, I want him to call it in and from now on I will let every elected official know that we hold them to a higher standard and expect them to lead by example.

I almost missed the wisdom because of my anger but once I thought things through, it was as obvious as the nose on my face public employees, elected officials, police, and even mail carriers must step up their game. Set an example for others to follow don't just drive by trash every day and yet do nothing, report nothing.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: