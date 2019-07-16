EDWARDSVILLE – The Get to know m.e. campaign recently announced another fun-filled “Night at the Ball Park” happening Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:45 p.m. Join 750 Metro-East residents as they cheer on our beloved St. Louis Cardinals in the same section, wearing the same exclusive event T-shirt. Tickets for the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies game cost only $25 (Cardinals T-shirt included).

“We absolutely love this tradition,” said campaign project manager Carol Bartle. “This is our fourth year celebrating ‘Night at the Ballpark’ and the campaign. It’s such a lively, fun atmosphere and we are excited we can offer affordable tickets and an exclusive event T-shirt to people from all over the Metro-East,” said Bartle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets may be purchased at the Belleville News-Democrat, located at 120 S. Illinois St. in Belleville on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - noon or 1–3 p.m. There are 750 tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. This year, Cork Tree Creative located in Downtown Edwardsville also will have tickets available for purchase. Contact their office during normal business hours at (618) 656-7333 to learn more.

“Get to Know m.e. – The Metro-East. I live here. I love it” campaign was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyles the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area. To stay up-to-date on the campaign’s projects and what is happening in the Metro-East, head to www.get2knowthemetroeast.com, or you can follow Get to know m.e. on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.





More like this: