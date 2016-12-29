Collinsville — The Annual Let’s Go Fishing Show is “The Show for Fishermen” and attracts over 8,000 people to Gateway Center in Collinsville over a 3 day period. This family friendly event takes place on January 6, 7 and 8 in 2017.



Visitors to the show not only find a "fishing tackle super-store" but attend seminars and watch live demonstrations. Attendees will find a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods and reels and fishing boats. They will also find accessories such as trolling motors, depth finders and other fishing related products and services. Representatives from resorts and destinations will be there to help you plan a fishing trip to a nearby lake, Ozark retreat, charter fishing trip or a Canadian adventure.



Find that perfect boat after viewing many boats in one place and comparison shopping. Boating experts from Belleville Sport Sales, Boat Works, Cope Marine, Dupo Marine Center and VC Marinewill be there to answer questions, personalize quotes and walk you through the options.

“Our free seminars are always very popular,” said Jamie Lane the Let’s Go Fishing Show Producer. “This year, we have multiple nationally known, major names from the fishing industry speaking such as ‘Mr. Crappie’ Wally Marshall, Kevin Rogers, Brandon Palaniuk, Coleton Jennings, Drew Benton, Mike Valentine, Kevin Jones, David Cox, Ron Bilbrey, Todd Huckabee, Jeff Faulkenberry, Steve Welch, Alan Corzine, Joel Drury, Kyle Schoenherr and that's not all!”



Families can enjoy the free Cabela's Fishing Pond, kid's games, face painting, balloon clowns, a caricature artist, educational displays, a Fishing Simulator Game from IL Department of Natural Resources and a Live Animal Exhibit from Treehouse Wildlife Center.



HIGHLIGHTS:

- Visit over 120 exhibitor booths who will be showcasing a wide variety of the latest and greatest in fishing gear

- Everything you need to stock that tackle box for success

- Boat dealers with the hottest fishing boats with dealer incentives

- Free seminars on bass, crappie, trout, catfish, muskie and more

- Cabela's Free Fish Pond

- Fishing Simulator from Illinois Department of Natural Resources

- Plan your next fishing adventure with Resort Reps and Fishing Guides

- Live Animal Exhibit from Treehouse Wildlife Center

- Antique Lure Display & Free Appraisals by National Lure Collectors Club

- Educational Displays and Live Demos

- Fishing Buddy Beer & Wing Specials

- Win prizes an All Inclusive 4 Night Fishing Trip to Zup's Fishing Resort & Canoe Outfitters



All activities are included with admission. Tickets will be available at the door with regular prices $7 for adults; $3.50 for ages 6-15; children 5 and under are free. Seniors age 60 and above are $5 on Friday. Parking is free! Hours are Friday: NOON to 8 PM; Saturday: 9 AM - 7 PM; Sunday: 10 AM to 4 PM.



Gateway Center is a multi-purpose convention center located in Collinsville, IL that hosts various events. The Center is located 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, on Highway 157, just north of I-55/70, in Collinsville, Illinois. For information and complete scheduling, you may call 800-289-2388 or visit the web site at www.letsgoshows.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: