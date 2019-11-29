ALTON - A special painting reunion was held at Party on Broadway in Alton, Wednesday afternoon, just in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season of gratitude and giving. A moment of kindness sparked the trading of paintings between college student Abigail Kurth and Officer Lee Bazzell.

“I was at a paint party with Party on Broadway at my old school, Roxana High. I found the idea for the painting on Pinterest but put my own spin on it adding the “hakuna matata” phrase. Officer Bazzell was working and happened to stop by with his friend, another officer. He stopped in to check out the paint party and was looking at all the paintings. He said he really liked mine so I said, well, you can have it if you want,” said Kurth.

Vickie Hopkins, Owner of Party on Broadway, inspired by the act of kindness constructed a plan for Bazzell to recreate the painting to give to Kurth. Bazzell came into Party on Broadway to work on his own take on the piece and Wednesday afternoon's meeting was the official trade-off of the paintings.

“I was looking at all the paintings. I was so surprised to see the talent and creativity of the paintings everyone had done. I saw the one Abigail had done and I said, I really like that! She said I could have it and then I ended up painting one for her too,” said Bazzell.

Officer Bazzell had never painted before, aside from art class in high school. Though his father was a painter, he added his father's painting signature to the piece to pay tribute. Kurth, who is studying to become a teacher said she didn’t have much experience in painting either. But both of them created stunning works of art that they plan to display in their homes.

“It is great to see these acts of kindness, even something small. It was an inspiring moment to witness. I love that making art is something that is not only fun and relaxing, but it can also bring people together,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins pointed out that written on both paintings, the iconic “hakuna matata” phrase, means “no worries”. Just as those who make creations with Party on Broadway experience a time of peace with no worries as they create their works of art. There was no better time than the day before Thanksgiving to be reminded to do our best to have no worries and be thankful, during the holiday season, and always.

Party on Broadway offers wood and canvas parties, monogram parties, private parties, fundraising events, and on-location parties. Party on Broadway is located at 307 E Broadway, Alton, IL 62002, where many of their parties are held. You can also stop by to buy art right off the walls, if you don’t want to create it yourself. For more on how you can make your own creation at Party on Broadway check out their website www.partyonbroadway.com and Facebook page www.facebook.com/partyonbroadway

