Name:  Leonidas Joseph Dillon

Parents:  Hannah and Jeremy Dillon of Edwardsville

Birth weight:   7 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length:   20.5 inches

Time :  3:50 PM

Date:  March 29, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Cordelia and Broderic

Grandparents: Don Dillon, Edwardsville; Pam Dillon, Edwardsville; Raymond Litzau & Jane Litzau, Dorsey

Great Grandparents:  Tom Dillon & Marion Dillon, Edwardsville;  Frank McPherson, Big Fork, AK

 

 