Leonidas Joseph Dillon
Parents: Hannah and Jeremy Dillon of Edwardsville
Birth weight: 7 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 3:50 PM
Date: March 29, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Cordelia and Broderic
Grandparents: Don Dillon, Edwardsville; Pam Dillon, Edwardsville; Raymond Litzau & Jane Litzau, Dorsey
Great Grandparents: Tom Dillon & Marion Dillon, Edwardsville; Frank McPherson, Big Fork, AK