EAST ALTON - Leonard Mouser was presented Thursday with the Winchester Legend Award, honoring him for 60 years of service at the Winchester East Alton facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

Winchester President Brett Flaugher presented the impressive award.

Leonard was hired on May 26, 1959, and has worked in many departments and positions over the course of his 60 years, having spent his last 38 years in Winchester's Shotshell operations.

"Leonard is the longest-tenured Winchester employee on record," said Theodore Zimmermann, vice president of human resources with Olin Corporation - Winchester Division. "A large crowd gathered to congratulate and celebrate the milestone with Leonard and his family."

More like this: