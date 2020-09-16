Du Quoin, Ill. – Ray Lenzi, Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District, will meet with Perry County voters on Friday, Sept. 18.

The event, sponsored by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the St. Nicholas Brewing Company, 12 S. Oak Street, in Du Quoin.

The public is invited.

During the event, Lenzi will talk with voters and outline his positions and goals regarding various issues facing 12th District voters, including healthcare, incompetent leadership in Washington, and Mike Bost’s abandonment of Southern Illinois voters.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

