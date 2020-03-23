CARBONDALE – Presumptive Democratic nominee for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District, Ray Lenzi, today thanked all those who are fighting the battle against the Corona Virus.

”Many thanks to our brave and dedicated healthcare professionals at all levels including CNAs, nurses, doctors, specialists and other frontline workers. Special recognition to those working with our vulnerable seniors at home, in nursing homes or assisted living centers.”

Lenzi also noted that he and his staff are closely watching the situation throughout the region and the 12th District.

“We also want to recognize the county public health departments, the hospitals, clinics and public officials responsible for emergency contingency planning in case the number of those affected exceeds capacity at local facilities.

“Again, a giant thanks to all frontline workers. Be safe. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

