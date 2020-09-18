Carbondale, Ill. – Ray Lenzi, the Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District, takes his campaign on the road over the next month, engaging with community members, gathering input and discussing issues facing the voters.

“Our ‘Movement for Change’ tour will cover all 12 counties in the district,” said Lenzi. “Mike Bost has declined to participate in the democratic process so we decided to hit the road and allow the voters to engage directly with our campaign.”

The “Movement for Change” tour starts on Monday, Sept. 21, at the site of the Lincoln-Douglas debate in Jonesboro and ends a month later in Alton, the final site in the historic series of debates.

“At this moment in our country’s history, we’re in the midst of four simultaneous crises,” Lenzi point out, “the global pandemic and healthcare, the climate crisis and global warming, the economic collapse, and the racial justice crisis that erupted in the wake of the murders of Brionna Taylor, George Floyd and others. We want to hear what people have to say about these and other issues.”

Lenzi encourages everyone to attend these informal get-togethers. “We know that Mike Bost is going to hide behind the trappings of his office and attempt to win this election with his misleading, negative television commercials,” he said. “We want to engage with voters and encourage them to vote on Nov. 3.”

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 21 Noon – Jonesboro, Lincoln Memorial Park, 521 N. Main Street

3 p.m. - Mound City, Pulaski Co. Courthouse, 500 Illinois Ave. # A

6 p.m.– Cairo, Intersection of Old U.S. Route 51 and 27th Street

Sept. 24 Noon - Herrin, City Park Pavilion, 1010 N. 5th St.

5 p.m. - West Frankfort, Coal Miners Memorial Park, 98 East Main St.

Sept. 29 Noon - Du Quoin, TBD

6 p.m. - Murphysboro, Jackson County Courthouse, 1001 Walnut St.

Oct. 1 Noon – Mt. Vernon, Veterans Memorial Park, 800 South 27th St.

Oct. 7 Noon – Chester, Randolph County Courthouse, 1 W. Taylor St.

6 p.m.– Waterloo, TBD

Oct. 9 Noon - East St. Louis City Hall, East St. Louis, 301 River Park Drive

5 p.m. - Belleville, St. Clair County Courthouse, 10 Public Square

Oct. 21 5 p.m.- Alton, Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument, 1299 E 5th St.

Dates, times and locations for the “Movement for Change” tour are subject to change. Updates will be sent as warrented.

